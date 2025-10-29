Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 3,968 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 1.1% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DUHP stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.64. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.