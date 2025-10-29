Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires Shares of 5,550 Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,349,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Guardant Health by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,794,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,670 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,233,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,030,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,674,000 after acquiring an additional 673,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $69.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $117,256.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,090.16. This trade represents a 71.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares in the company, valued at $126,242,015.55. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 302,691 shares of company stock worth $17,984,628 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

