Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 48,387 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,387 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $152,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $200,000. Brucke Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $230,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Melius started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

