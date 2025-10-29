Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,614 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,139,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 719,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,847,000 after acquiring an additional 492,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 505,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,758,000 after buying an additional 345,048 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $654.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $376.04 and a one year high of $785.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $693.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $678.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $731.16.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

