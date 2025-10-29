Northwest Financial Advisors Sells 223 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Northwest Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 295.2% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 25,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $489.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $490.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

