Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $4.10 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,399 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 223.1% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.08.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $253.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.60, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.08 and a 1 year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,350,349.46. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,782,048.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,608,184.30. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 113,743 shares of company stock worth $27,350,741 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

