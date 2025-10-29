Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,849 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $17,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,500,000 after buying an additional 3,988,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,844,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,848,000 after buying an additional 739,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,530,000 after buying an additional 375,508 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,314,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,001,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after buying an additional 1,385,428 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

JCPB stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

