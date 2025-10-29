Short Interest in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Declines By 62.0%

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 429,300 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,024,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,744,000 after purchasing an additional 994,500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,921,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,328,000 after purchasing an additional 763,822 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 788.6% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 8,353,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413,025 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,935,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,550,000 after purchasing an additional 457,421 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,955,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,916 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

