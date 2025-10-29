Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $71.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.