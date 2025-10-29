Wealth Management Associates Inc. Acquires 1,709 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Wealth Management Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Wealth Management Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

MO opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

