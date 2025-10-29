Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,023,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $497,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,969 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,853,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,632,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

