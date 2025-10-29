Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. ServiceNow accounts for 0.8% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $1,820,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $19,278,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,120.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,124.17.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $939.50 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $920.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $945.20. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This trade represents a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total transaction of $1,489,427.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,350. This represents a 36.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,017. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

