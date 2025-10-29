2,300 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Acquired by Wealth Management Associates Inc.

Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.61.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $1,116,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,013,726.98. This represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,589.44. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $124.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

