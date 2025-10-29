Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,677,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

IEF stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. The company has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.