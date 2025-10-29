Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,011 Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,011 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $240.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.31.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.29.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

