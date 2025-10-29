FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF $BUFD Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUFD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 232.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BUFD opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

