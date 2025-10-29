L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after acquiring an additional 183,074 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8%

FTCS opened at $92.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.25. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

