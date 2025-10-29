Human Investing LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Human Investing LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

