L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 110.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7%

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $532.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $538.25 and its 200-day moving average is $504.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.08 and a 1 year high of $572.18. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.60.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

