Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,198,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,362,000 after purchasing an additional 141,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 639.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Insider Activity

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 365,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $49,163,138.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,403,360.30. The trade was a 45.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $11,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,250. This trade represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,031,042 shares of company stock worth $122,532,496. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE APH opened at $137.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $137.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

