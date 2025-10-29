L.M. Kohn & Company Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,936 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Tesla were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,495,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $460.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.93. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $214.25 and a one year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.