SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,761 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

