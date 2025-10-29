Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $280.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.62, for a total value of $1,403,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,431.46. This trade represents a 9.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 170,769 shares of company stock valued at $50,297,667 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

