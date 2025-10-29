General Dynamics Corporation $GD Stake Trimmed by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 215.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD opened at $346.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $360.50.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,325,666.99. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,110 shares of company stock valued at $60,778,364. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $385.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.