L.M. Kohn & Company Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,459,000. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 246,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

