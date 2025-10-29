Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 5.3% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of DFAS opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

