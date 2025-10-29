Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.56 Billion Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,774,772 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.15% of Walt Disney worth $2,564,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 542 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a market cap of $200.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

