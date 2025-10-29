Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 323,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of Parker-Hannifin worth $226,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PH opened at $767.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $780.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $752.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $776.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $789.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. The trade was a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

