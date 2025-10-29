Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.63% of Markel Group worth $160,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Markel Group by 183.3% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MKL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of MKL opened at $1,836.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,521.25 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,929.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,925.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

