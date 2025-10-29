NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319,862 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,781 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.56% of NIKE worth $591,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares in the company, valued at $56,566,938.84. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $84.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

NIKE Trading Down 1.7%

NIKE stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

