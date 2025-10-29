Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,663,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.75% of Cheniere Energy worth $404,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $216.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.59 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

