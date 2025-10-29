Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Stock Holdings Boosted by Winebrenner Capital Management LLC

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.7% in the second quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $173.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

