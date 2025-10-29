Winebrenner Capital Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

