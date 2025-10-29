Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,345,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223,781 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.75% of Moody’s worth $674,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.09, for a total value of $199,652.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,385,939.38. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $628,804. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $491.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.57. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 target price on Moody’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.07.

View Our Latest Report on MCO

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.