FSA Advisors Inc. Invests $281,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 201.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.5% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $654.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Melius upgraded GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $740.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.07.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.4%

GEV opened at $570.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $677.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $609.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.09.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

