SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Sold by Bull Oak Capital LLC

Bull Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,522 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bull Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,087,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,620 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,634,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,454,000 after purchasing an additional 889,542 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,385,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after acquiring an additional 161,631 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,582,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $26.16.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

