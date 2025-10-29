Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 32,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $317.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $304.87 and a 200-day moving average of $286.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $221.40 and a 52 week high of $318.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

