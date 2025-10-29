Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stock Position Cut by FSA Advisors Inc.

FSA Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,307 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

