GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 281.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,709 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 1.5% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $66,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $570.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.07.

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

