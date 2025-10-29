GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Purchased by Auto Owners Insurance Co

Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 281.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,709 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up 1.5% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $66,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
GEV opened at $570.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $609.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29.
GE Vernova Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $710.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.07.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV
Insider Activity at GE Vernova
In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Read More
