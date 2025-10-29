Mendel Money Management Makes New $233,000 Investment in American Express Company $AXP

Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 731 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 13,116 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $361.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.81 and a 200-day moving average of $308.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $362.84.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. This trade represents a 87.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 222,011 shares of company stock worth $70,725,044 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

