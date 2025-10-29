Vanguard Value ETF $VTV is PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 5.9% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $187.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.