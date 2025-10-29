First Pacific Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,543 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $65.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $276,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,890.60. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $257,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,197.50. The trade was a 26.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

