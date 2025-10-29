FSA Advisors Inc. Acquires 577 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $117.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

