FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,264,993 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,687 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $495,041,000 after purchasing an additional 135,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,594,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $249.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.26. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $274.00 price objective (down from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

