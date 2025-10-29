iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Stock Holdings Reduced by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

