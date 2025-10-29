Auto Owners Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Auto Owners Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,612 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 1.0% of Auto Owners Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Auto Owners Insurance Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $46,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in RTX by 25.4% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC raised its position in RTX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.6% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,318 shares of company stock worth $8,238,388. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.59. The company has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

