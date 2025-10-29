Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 2.4% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $178.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $181.31.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,238,388 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.47.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

