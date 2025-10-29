Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,686,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,372 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $58,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

