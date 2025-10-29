SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.6% of SwitchPoint Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,735,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,165 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $211,002,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 51.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,149,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,588,000 after buying an additional 727,153 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,359,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,017,000 after buying an additional 717,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 151.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,076,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,467,000 after buying an additional 649,341 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $111.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

