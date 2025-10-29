Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,783 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 84.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 3.1% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.8%

REGN stock opened at $654.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $578.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $476.49 and a 52-week high of $935.86.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $688.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $810.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $802.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.